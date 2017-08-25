Amazon planning new fulfillment center in North Randall, bringing 2,000 full-time jobs

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — Amazon has officially announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Randall, bringing 2,000 new full-time jobs.

The new center will be located at the former Randall Park Mall site.

Amazon currently employs more than 4,500 full-time hourly associates at its two existing Ohio fulfillment centers in Etna and Obetz.

Amazon employees at the more than 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, toys and books.

“Words cannot begin to express what Amazon’s commitment to the development of its fulfillment center means for the Village of North Randall,” said Mayor David Smith. “This is a generational project that not only redefines the future of our community but the future of more than 2,000 Cuyahoga County residents who will be employed at the facility.”

