U.S. State Department upgrades travel warning for Americans heading to Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some concerns for people who plan to travel "South of the Border" anytime soon. The U.S. State Department has upgraded its travel warning for Americans headed to Mexico.

Mexican resorts are hot destinations for many Americans, especially people in Northeast Ohio trying to escape the brutal winter months.

This week, the State Department updated a Mexico travel warning that had been in place since December of last year, as gangs and drug cartels step up their violence.

Beth Conroy, owner of Valleyhill Travel Center in Broadview Heights, says none of her clients have expressed concern yet.

"No matter where they travel, they have to be aware of their surroundings and their circumstances and the people they encounter; they should be careful," said Conroy.

The State Department warning lists specific areas in Mexican states that Americans might want to avoid.

The advisory states: "U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in various Mexican states."

It goes on to say, "There is no evidence that criminal organizations have targeted U.S. citizens based on their nationality."

"As long as they're staying at a reputable resort and they stay within the resorts and in safe areas like that, they're probably gonna be pretty ok. Most of those resorts have pretty good security," Conroy said.

"We will be in Cancun Riviera Maya area October first for that first week of October, we are not cancelling our plans; we are not doing anything different than we did before this updated travel warning," said Jenene Mealey, a travel agent with Canary Travel in Cleveland.

She is travelling with a group of twenty to Mexico. Mealey compares the warning to visiting some U.S. cities that may have violent areas that should be avoided.

"I was just there, the last week of July, I was in a different area of Mexico; I was in Cabo San Lucas. We did leave the resort; we were in the heart of town. I never felt unsafe," she said.

**CLICK HERE for more on the travel warning**