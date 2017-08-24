Train hits dump truck in Stow

STOW, Ohio– A train hit a dump truck that was crossing tracks in Stow Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on a private road near Middlebury Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Stow police said the CSX train was traveling eastbound and hit the dump truck on the passenger side.

The 64-year-old truck driver was taken to Akron General Hospital with serious injuries. No one on the train was hurt.

It took several tow trucks to remove the damaged truck from the tracks. The Summit County Hazardous Materials Team also responded to the scene to clear fuel and oil.

The tracks were closed for about five hours.

The train crossing does not have gates, but there are warnings signs.