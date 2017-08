CLEVELAND — You’re going to want to find another route if you’re planning on traveling in one area of I-480 tonight.

The highway is closed in the eastbound direction between State Rd. and SR-176.

The Cleveland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells FOX 8 it’s due to a one-car crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

