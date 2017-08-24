Police request high bond for suspect accused of hate crime attack in Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND– Police issued a warrant for the man accused in a hate crime that happened in the Flats East Bank over the weekend.

Gregory Brzoza, 24, approached the victim outside of Coastal Taco early Sunday morning and started yelling racial slurs, according to court documents. He told the victim he didn’t belong here and to go back to his own country.

Brzoza punched the 22-year-old in the face twice, breaking the man’s jaw and knocking out a tooth, the warrant said. The victim lost consciousness and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

“The hateful, racially motivated attack on the victim was unprovoked,” court documents said.

Brzoza is charged with felonious assault and hate incident. Investigators are requesting a high bond.