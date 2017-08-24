Parma Senior High School being treated for bed bugs

PARMA, Ohio– Parma Senior High School is being treated for bed bugs.

A Parma City School District spokesman said the bugs, which were detected by a trained K-9, are in an isolated area of the school. That portion will be treated Thursday night by raising the temperature to eliminate the live bed bugs.

The high school will remain open on Friday.

“Neither the isolation of the area nor the heating of the area interferes with education,” the district said in a news release.

The district has more information handling bed bugs in schools on its website here.

Bed bugs are small insects that feed on the blood of people and animals while they sleep. They often hide is mattresses, box springs and bed frames. According to the Centers for Disease Control, bed bugs are not known to spread disease.