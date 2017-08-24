Nanny job offer includes $128,000 salary, access to sports cars… but, there are certain requirements

LONDON– Looking for a nanny job? There is one in London that has a lot of people talking.

The family who posted the ad on childcare.co.uk comes right out and says the role is demanding.

They are looking for a “highly qualified nanny who has a degree in child psychology, no children of their own and a minimum of 15 years of nannying experience.” The person would have to be willing to work six days a week, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the ‘About Me’ section, the family of six is described as “friendly.” The nanny would care for the couple’s four children — ages 2, 5, 7, and 15.

They split their time between homes in four different locations: London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta, so the candidate would have to be okay with flying on a regular basis since they travel internationally up to three times a week.

The couple’s children are home-schooled, so the ad says they require “constant attention and supervision” even when they are with their teachers.

The person hired will make a salary of $128,000 and have access to the family’s sports cars which include a Porsche and a Maserati.

The family says they are surprised to see how much attention they are getting because of the ad. Over 300 people have already applied; they say only a handful meet the requirements.

**Read the entire ad, here**