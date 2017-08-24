Missing: Brittany Goodwin

Posted 6:42 am, August 24, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Brittany Goodwin, 37, was last seen July 2 on West 52nd Street in Cleveland.

She is 5'2" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Second District at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News

    Missing: Derrin Brown

  • News

    Missing: Naya Brown

  • News

    Missing: Herbert Leroy Allen

  • News

    Missing: Elizabeth Pfreinger

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong

  • News

    Missing: Elizabeth Richko

  • News

    Missing: Rachon Bledsoe

  • News

    Missing: Lisa Siller

  • News

    Missing: Mary Cox

  • News

    Missing: Anna Durfee

  • News

    UPDATE: Melissa Siedlik found

  • News

    Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

  • News

    Missing: Mykel-Little Nyckalus