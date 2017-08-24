LIVE: Man at the center of violent Euclid arrest, attorney hold press conference

EUCLID, Ohio — The man at the center of a violent arrest caught on video in Euclid was arraigned in court Thursday.

Richard Hubbard faces charges including of resisting arrest and driving under a suspended license. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday, and a pretrial was set for Sept. 21.

His violent arrest almost two weeks ago was caught on camera, sparking outrage not only in Euclid but the entire country.

Hubbard and his attorney filed documents asking the judge to dismiss his case. In court Thursday, the judge said the prosecutor must first review the motion. The judge will then consider the motion and schedule a hearing if needed.

Hubbard was pulled over by Euclid police Officer Michael Amiott, who resigned from the Mentor Police Department in 2014 after command officers accused of him of being dishonest about a traffic stop.

He was pulled over because of where he stopped for a traffic light, something the officer had been told not to do.

Last week, Hubbard’s attorney told the Fox 8 I-Team that he believes the video provides ample evidence that Hubbard is a victim of excessive force.

Amiott has been suspended without pay for 15 days. The police chief has also referred the case to the Euclid Mayor’s Office.

