Man admits to brutally beating, throwing one-month-old baby into ceiling fan

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma — A father has admitted to picking his one-month-old baby up by the throat, shaking him and throwing him into the ceiling fan because he wouldn’t stop crying.

KOTV reports Robert Jones Jr. is charged with six counts of child abuse.

Baby Calvin’s mother, Emma Whitehead, told police that her son was fine until Sunday, when he started having seizures. She and Jones then took him to the emergency room. That’s when doctors told Emma about Calvin’s injuries.

The baby has a cracked skull and brain bleed, a bruise on his left eye, a bruise on his left ear and fingerprint bruises on either side of his neck.

Court documents state that the father admitted to hurting the baby, in part, because he wouldn’t stop crying. He’d been babysitting while Whitehead was working.

Jones admitted to picking Calvin up by the throat, shaking him and covering him with couch cushions and towels to muffle the sound of his cries. He also said he slammed the baby against a changing table, threw him into the air, hit him on the ceiling fan and dropped the baby off his shoulders to the bathroom floor, causing the baby’s head to slam into the toilet.

Whitehead says Calvin is showing some signs of improvement. He is breathing on his own, moving his legs, opening his eyes and looking around.

“I never thought anything like this would ever happen,” Whitehead told KOTV.

