LIVE VIDEO: Parma Town Hall meeting after school says no levy on November ballot

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District Board of Education is holding the last of three town hall meetings Thursday night at Normandy High School.

The school district says a procedural mistake means a new school levy will not be on the ballot until May at the earliest.

Facing a more than $4-million deficit in 2019, the school board voted 3-1 to place a levy on the ballot this November, but state law requires approval by a two-thirds vote of all board members.

That didn’t happen because one board member was in the hospital.

The district made cuts to staff and services to balance the books through 2018. The superintendent has said if a levy does not pass, the district may have to close schools and cut teachers.

