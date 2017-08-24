LeBron James defends new teammate Isaiah Thomas after Celtics fans burn jersey

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is no stranger to having his jersey burned.

When the Akron native made his infamous decision to take his talents to Miami in 2010, angry Cavaliers fans set his jersey on fire and posted videos all over social media.

Now, it’s coming to the defense of his new teammate, Isaiah Thomas.

ICYMI: Celtics Fans Burn Isiah Thomas Jersey https://t.co/iOP4tfM4Yy pic.twitter.com/RVcVnfvXjM — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) August 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Celtics traded Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected first-round draft pick in 2018 for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday. Boston also added All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward this off season.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we"…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Thomas’ sister, 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, died in a car crash in Washington in April. It was right before Boston opened the NBA playoffs against Chicago.

Following the funeral, Thomas put up 33 points in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Wizards.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here