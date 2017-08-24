LeBron James defends new teammate Isaiah Thomas after Celtics fans burn jersey

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is no stranger to having his jersey burned.

When the Akron native made his infamous decision to take his talents to Miami in 2010, angry Cavaliers fans set his jersey on fire and posted videos all over social media.

Now, it’s coming to the defense of his new teammate, Isaiah Thomas.

The Celtics traded Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected first-round draft pick in 2018 for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday. Boston also added All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward this off season.

Thomas’ sister, 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, died in a car crash in Washington in April. It was right before Boston opened the NBA playoffs against Chicago.

Following the funeral, Thomas put up 33 points in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Wizards.

