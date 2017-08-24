LeBron James defends new teammate Isaiah Thomas after Celtics fans burn jersey
CLEVELAND– LeBron James is no stranger to having his jersey burned.
When the Akron native made his infamous decision to take his talents to Miami in 2010, angry Cavaliers fans set his jersey on fire and posted videos all over social media.
Now, it’s coming to the defense of his new teammate, Isaiah Thomas.
ICYMI: Celtics Fans Burn Isiah Thomas Jersey https://t.co/iOP4tfM4Yy pic.twitter.com/RVcVnfvXjM
— Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) August 24, 2017
The Celtics traded Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected first-round draft pick in 2018 for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday. Boston also added All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward this off season.
Thomas’ sister, 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, died in a car crash in Washington in April. It was right before Boston opened the NBA playoffs against Chicago.
Following the funeral, Thomas put up 33 points in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Wizards.
