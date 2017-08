CLEVELAND, Ohio — Want to help bring another championship home to Cleveland? Vote for Magnus.

The Cleveland State University mascot made it to the championship round of “America’s Greatest Mid Major Mascot” contest.

Magnus is battling Scrappy from North Texas.

CSU is asking for your vote and to share the link on Twitter and ask others to vote.

As of Thursday morning, Scrappy was ahead of Magnus by 4%.

You don’t have much time. Voting ends today at 4 p.m.