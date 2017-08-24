Help a Great Cause and Win Tickets!!

Grand Prize – One pair of great tickets to every Live NAtion 2018 Concert at the Blossum Music Center, and one pair of lawn tickets to see Brad Paisley on September 22, 2017.

Secondary Prize – One pair of pavilion tickets to see Brad Paisley in concert at Blossum on September 22, 2017 + a meet and greet with Brad. Also Huntington Bank VIP club access for you + guest for this concert.

200 runner up Prizes – 200 people will be randomly selected to win a pair of tickets to see Brad Paisley on September 22, 2017, simply as a thank you for supporting such an important cause.