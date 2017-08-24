Heartwarming dash camera video captures officer stop to dance with 92-year-old woman

AUSTIN, Minn. — Video of an 92-year-old woman dancing with a police officer is warming hearts all across the country.

It was posted on the Austin Police Department’s Facebook page Aug. 17.

KAAL reports that Austin Police Sgt. Kim Lenz was driving last week when she noticed the woman, Millie Seiver, dancing alone in an apartment building parking lot.

Lenz drove up to Seiver, turned up her radio and started dancing with Seiver. Video was caught on the officer’s dash camera.

Her family said she is always dancing. She was shocked at what’s happened.

“I don’t know, I was just so amazed, I was so shocked, I didn’t think it would go any further than that,” she told KAAL. “Probably a little proud, I suppose, of the fact that it drew attention that I’m able to do what I can do.”

