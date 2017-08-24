Gnocchi With Fresh, Local Vegetables And Herbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the Gnocchi Dough (Store bought is fine if you wish)

3 EA Russet Potatoes (Skinned and Diced)

1 EA Egg

1 Cup Flour (00 Flour preferably)

Salt & Pepper Pinch

Method:

Bring a stock pot of water to a rolling boil. Add the potatoes and cook until fork tender (roughly 10 minutes). Drain from the water and let completely drain. While the potatoes are still warm pass them through a food mill, if you do not have a food mill simply mash them until they are smooth. Next remove 1 CUP of the smashed potatoes, reserves any remaining potatoes for anything you wish. With the 1 CUP of smashed potatoes add the flour, salt/pepper and egg and mix together with a fork. Transfer the potato dough to a lightly floured work surface and gently knead with your hands until it has formed a soft dough ball. Roll the dough ball out into a long .25 of inch "snake" and using a small knife cut the gnocchi into small bite size "pillows". Roll the "pillows" over the back of a fork to create grooves and let them fall onto a flour work surface or sheet tray. These gnocchi can be frozen or cooked immediately.

For the Primavera

1 small Zucchini

1 small Summer Squash

1 TBL of Tomato Confit

2 TBL of Fresh Peas

1 tsp Sliced Garlic

1 tsp Chopped Shallot

1TBL of Chopped Sage

2 TBL of Butter

1 TBL Olive Oil

1 Portion of Gnocchi

In a saute pan heat the butter and olive oil on medium high heat until the butter begins to brown slightly. Next add the zucchini and squash and saute until slightly soften (2-4 min). Next add the tomato confit, fresh peas, garlic/shallot, & sage. Continue to saute until the herbs and garlic become aromatic. Cook off the gnocchi in boil water until floating, remove from the water and add to the saute pan. Ladle some of the water you cooked the gnocchi in into the saute pan. Remove from he pan and plate.