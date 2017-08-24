Fox Recipe Box: Meatball Zucchini Boats & Zucchini Shrimp Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — Zucchini is plentiful this time of year and Chef Sherry Schie from ‘Shy Cellars’ restaurant has lots of delicious recipes using the summer squash.

Chef Schie shared two recipes with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson that show just how versatile zucchini can be.

Click here to learn more about Sherry’s restaurant ‘Shy Cellars’.

Vegetarian Meatball Zucchini Boat

1 med zucchini

4 vegetarian burgers, thawed

1 small jar marinara sauce

¼ cup mozzarella or Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut zucchini in half lengthwise and hollow out using a melon baller or spoon to make boats.

Roll thawed burgers into 6-8 balls. Place zucchini boats on a lightly greased baking sheet and place balls into zucchini boats. Spoon marinara sauce over the top of meatballs and top with cheese.

Bake for 10-15 mins or until meatballs are done and zucchini is tender. Top with more cheese if desired and serve hot.

Shrimp & Linguine Zucchini Boats

2 med zucchini

2 tablespoons salted butter

4 cloves garlic , finely diced

¾ pound shrimp, tails on or off

¼ cup small yellow onion , diced

¼ cup cup white wine (OPTIONAL)

¼ cup sun dried tomato strips in oil, drained

1 ½ cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper , to taste

2 cups baby spinach leaves

⅓ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon cornstarch (cornflour) mixed with 1 tablespoons of water (optional)***

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley , chopped

Instructions

Cut one zucchini in half, lengthwise to make the boats. Carefully scape out inside of zucchini with a melon baller or spoon. Roast in preheated 425 degree oven for 6-10 mins until tender. Set aside to fill.

Spiral cut the second zucchini to make “linguine”. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and add in the garlic and fry until fragrant (about one minute). Add in the shrimp and fry two minutes on each side, until just cooked through and pink. Transfer to a bowl; set aside.

Fry the onion in the butter remaining in the skillet. Pour in the white wine (if using), and allow to reduce slightly. Add the sun dried tomatoes and fry for 1-2 minutes to release their flavors.

Reduce heat to low-medium heat, add cream and bring to a gentle simmer, while stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.

Add in the spinach leaves and allow to wilt in the sauce, and add in the parmesan cheese. Allow sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce. (For a thicker sauce, add the milk/cornstarch mixture to the pan, and continue to simmer while quickly stirring the mixture through until the sauce thickens.)

Add the shrimp back into the pan; sprinkle with the herbs and parsley, and zucchini linguine.

Serve over in zucchini boat, pasta, rice or steamed veg.