Family searches for missing Massillon woman after person of interest found dead

MAGNOLIA, Ohio– The family of a missing woman is continuing its search Thursday morning.

Christine Slinger, of Massillon, was last seen on Sunday. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said the last known person to see Slinger was also a considered a person of interest.

That individual was interviewed on Monday. The following day, the New Philadelphia Police Department found that person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Slinger’s family is meeting in Magnolia at 11 a.m. to search for the 27-year-old. Her sister said Slinger’s 8-year-old daughter is extremely scared and worried.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a light blue tank top, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She is 5 foot 6 and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.