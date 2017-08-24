Dining with dogs? Ohio lawmaker wants to allow dogs on restaurant patios

COLUMBUS, Ohio — How would you feel about dining al fresco with a dog sitting near the table next to you?

It could happen if one Ohio lawmaker gets his way.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Township, introduced a proposal to allow Ohio restaurants to welcome dogs onto their patios as long as they abide by health department standards for cleanliness and food safety.

Pups would still be prohibited from all indoor spaces – with the exception of service animals. And businesses could still ban pets on their properties if they choose.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, health department officials worry that dogs could vomit or urinate on the patios, potentially contaminating food. There are also concerns servers could pet a dog and then forgot to wash their hands.

