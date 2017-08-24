Check your numbers! $1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $758.7 million Powerball jackpot may have been sold in Massachusetts.

But there’s also a big winner right here in Ohio — so check your tickets!

According to the Powerball website, there were 19 $1 million ‘match five’ winners, and one was from Ohio.

Other $1 million winning tickets were purchased in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 4.

Wednesday’s grand prize was the largest jackpot with a single winner in North American history.

It wasn’t immediately clear who bought the lucky ticket. And whoever it is won’t get their hands on the full jackpot — lottery winnings are taxed like income.

The IRS taxes the top income bracket 39.6%. And the government will withhold 25% of that before the money ever gets to the winner. The rest has to be paid at tax time.

Chances of picking all six winning numbers currently stand at about one in 292 million.

