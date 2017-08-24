× Beautiful tribute to 3-year-old firefighter who touched so many lives

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A little boy who touched so many lives was remembered on Thursday.

Three-year-old Dutch Cole passed away on Saturday after a brave battle with cancer.

When firefighters with the Hambden Fire Department met sweet Dutch several months ago, a special bond was formed.

Thursday, the Hambden Fire Department, along with many others, honored Dutch at the little boy’s funeral. In a post on Facebook, they said, “Today we honored a very special young man that touched all of our lives forever.”

