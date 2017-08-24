Another truck driver shot during robbery attempt

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second day in a row, Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting and robbery attempt involving a truck driver.

Around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, police were called to E. 79th St. and Finney Ave. after someone used a brick to smash out the window of a truck and attempted to rob the driver.

The driver, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police said he was in serious condition.

Police weren’t sure if anything was taken in the incident.

On Wednesday morning, another truck driver was shot in the leg at E. 33rd St. and Perkins Ave. after refusing to give up his wallet.

Police have not said if the cases are related.