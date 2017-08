OHIO — ALDIs is holding a one-day hiring spree at stores across Ohio Monday.

According to a press release, ALDI wants to hire 200 positions.

Every Ohio ALDI location, as well as nearby Kentucky locations, will hold the event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Job seekers can apply in person at the event. Open positions include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.

More here.