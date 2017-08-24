Akron councilman pushes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron councilman is planning to introduce legislation that would get rid of Columbus Day in the city.

Councilman Russ Neal said he plans to introduce legislation this September to change the federal holiday on the second Monday of October to Indigenous People’s Day.

Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus, who landed in America in 1492. Indigenous People’s Day would instead honor the Native Americans who were already here when Columbus arrived, leading to European settlement.

“It’s about acknowledging truth,” Neal said. “Columbus was deplorable, so why support him?”

If the legislation passes, Akron would become the second city in Ohio to recognize Indigenous People’s Day, after the city of Oberlin voted this week to replace Columbus Day.

Opponents have said Columbus Day is a day of Italian-American pride.