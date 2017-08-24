22 kittens, 3 cats found dumped in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Twenty-two kittens and 3 cats were found dumped in Mansfield Thursday morning.

According to the Humane Society of Richland County, agents were alerted that the animals were found by a bike trail on Home and Marion.

The humane society said homes were desperately needed for the little ones, but Thursday afternoon, they said homes had been found for the animals.

They are still looking for any leads on the person or people who abandoned the kittens and cats.

