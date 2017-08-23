Strongsville police announce plan to help fight Opioid epidemic with more officers on the streets

STRONGSVILLE- Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and city officials are announcing the city’s new plan to help tackle the opioid epidemic.

The Strongsville police department plans to redeploy beat officers to neighborhood patrol. The Strongsville Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have created a partnership in which the OSHP will handle primary enforcement and response duties on I-71, and Strongsville officers will concentrate their efforts within the neighborhoods.



Officers will also be available to staff the City’s newly created Community Opiate-Outreach Program (CO-OP). This effort will include the “Safe Passages” program, where people seeking assistance for addiction can walk into the police station and ask for help.