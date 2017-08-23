× Two years since woman killed in Cleveland party bus shooting; Case remains unsolved

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is seeking tips in the unsolved shooting that claimed the life of a Cleveland woman.

Brionna Boddy was on a party bus at East 86th Street and Kenmore Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 23, 2015. That’s when gunshots rang out, hitting the 20-year-old woman and two others.

The men, ages 21 and 26, survived, but Boddy died at the hospital.

Crime Stoppers said her killer is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can also be submitted online. A reward is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

