Truck driver shot after refusing to give up his wallet

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police are looking for two people who shot a man during a failed robbery attempt.

Officers were called to E. 33rd St. and Perkins Ave. around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A truck driver for Gateway Warehouses told police he was getting into his truck when he was approached by two males.

The driver, who has not been identified, said the would-be robbers demanded his wallet. When he refused to comply, police say they shot him in the leg.

Police said the man was bleeding so badly, they placed a tourniquet on the wound until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.