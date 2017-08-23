Suspect points gun at tellers in Independence credit union robbery

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for the two men who robbed a credit union in Independence Wednesday morning.

The two suspects walked into the Ohio Teamsters Credit Union on Rockside Woods Boulevard just before 9 a.m. and jumped the counter. The FBI said one man pointed a gun at tellers and demanded cash.

They got into the back of a a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Focus. The FBI said a third suspect was driving.

Investigators released photos of the robbery Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately, the pictures do not show the suspects’ faces. Both men were wearing masks.

There is reward money available for information leading to the identification and prosecution of those responsible. The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Independence Police Department are accepting tips. Callers can remain anonymous.

More stories on area bank robberies here