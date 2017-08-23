Show Info: August 23, 2017

Southshore Marine

We sent you out for a boat ride on Lake Erie… with Natalie driving! It was her first time behind the wheel of a boat!

Huron, Ohio 44839

(419) 433-5798

southshoremarine.com

Greater Akron Orchid Soceity

It’s not as hard as you think! Dave Miller, President of the Greater Akron Orchid Society, taught us how to grow orchids at home!

Growing Orchids at Home

September 11th

www.thegaos.com

Cathy’s Creamery

It’s National Sandwich Month! Let the celebrations begin with gourmet ice cream sandwiches!

1300 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

http://www.cathyscreamery.com/

Mitchell’s Fish Market

Another great way to celebrate National Sandwich Month is with seafood!

216.765.3474

http://www.mitchellsfishmarket.com/home.php

Watershed Distillery

Sip on summer… or what’s left of summer… with the help of Jen Klofft from Watershed Distillery!

www.watersheddistillery.com