Show Info: August 23, 2017
Southshore Marine
We sent you out for a boat ride on Lake Erie… with Natalie driving! It was her first time behind the wheel of a boat!
Huron, Ohio 44839
(419) 433-5798
southshoremarine.com
Greater Akron Orchid Soceity
It’s not as hard as you think! Dave Miller, President of the Greater Akron Orchid Society, taught us how to grow orchids at home!
Growing Orchids at Home
September 11th
www.thegaos.com
Cathy’s Creamery
It’s National Sandwich Month! Let the celebrations begin with gourmet ice cream sandwiches!
1300 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
http://www.cathyscreamery.com/
Mitchell’s Fish Market
Another great way to celebrate National Sandwich Month is with seafood!
216.765.3474
http://www.mitchellsfishmarket.com/home.php
Watershed Distillery
Sip on summer… or what’s left of summer… with the help of Jen Klofft from Watershed Distillery!
www.watersheddistillery.com