Euclid officer caught on camera in violent arrest suspended after investigation
Low-cost airline ‘Wow air’ announces it will now offer flights between Cleveland and Europe

Show Info: August 23, 2017

Posted 10:03 am, August 23, 2017, by

Southshore Marine
We sent you out for a boat ride on Lake Erie… with Natalie driving! It was her first time behind the wheel of a boat!
Huron, Ohio 44839
(419) 433-5798
southshoremarine.com

Greater Akron Orchid Soceity
It’s not as hard as you think! Dave Miller, President of the Greater Akron Orchid Society, taught us how to grow orchids at home!
Growing Orchids at Home
September 11th
www.thegaos.com

Cathy’s Creamery
It’s National Sandwich Month! Let the celebrations begin with gourmet ice cream sandwiches!
1300 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
http://www.cathyscreamery.com/

Mitchell’s Fish Market
Another great way to celebrate National Sandwich Month is with seafood!
216.765.3474
http://www.mitchellsfishmarket.com/home.php

Watershed Distillery
Sip on summer… or what’s left of summer… with the help of Jen Klofft from Watershed Distillery!
www.watersheddistillery.com