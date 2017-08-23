Police officers escort 5-year-old son of fallen Houston officer on first day of school

TOMBALL, Texas — Dozens of police officers escorted a Texas boy to his first day of kindergarten in place of his officer father, who was fatally struck while investigating a traffic accident in 2011.

Several officers were on horseback Tuesday to help 5-year-old Kevin Will Jr. head to Wildwood Elementary School in Tomball, northwest of Houston.

His mother, Alisha, says she recently texted some officers to see if they would be available to help walk her son to school. She got a big response.

The Houston Police Officers Union shared photos and video on social media and said, “Although his father couldn’t be there, Kevin had his Blue Family supporting him!”

The @houstonpolice Mounted Unit had a big surprise for Kevin Will Jr, as they walked him to his first day of school. pic.twitter.com/g3HmgkSGcn — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 22, 2017

Great turnout this morning, as we walked Kevin Will Jr to his #firstdayofschool we will always be there for you Kevin @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/dngvHJxopX — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 22, 2017

It was our honor to walk Kevin Will to school today. His father was killed in 2011 @houstonpolice#firstdayofschool #GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/pMUVsefznK — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 22, 2017

Her husband, Houston Officer Kevin Will, died after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a wreck in May 2011. She was pregnant at the time.

Records show the driver of the vehicle that hit Will pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.