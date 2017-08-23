Police and family search for missing New Philadelphia mom

NEW PHILADELPHIA -Police and a family are searching for a 27-year-old mother, who has been missing since Sunday.

Christine Slinger was last seen August 20. Officials say they believe the young mother went to meet with the father of her 8-year-old daughter to discuss custody issues.

“We are so worried, we want to find her,” said her sister-in-law Angela. “The detective just told us that the father of her child killed himself yesterday. The same day he was suppose to take a polygraph.”

New Philadelphia police are investigating. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

“We are asking everyone to please help us look for her, because her daughter and our entire family is very worried,” Angela said.