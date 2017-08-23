Parma Heights police investigating attempted luring after children offered ride home

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parma Heights police are investigating an attempted luring in their city.

They say on Friday, August 18, at 3:30 p.m., a man in a pick-up truck tried to entice three children into his vehicle. Two of the children are 11; the other child is 12.

The father of two of the children made police aware of what happened. He said his kids told him the man offered the children a ride home when they passed in front of his truck.

Police say the incident happened in front of the Parma Heights Library on Pearl Road while the children were walking home from school.

The man was described as middle-aged, possibly in his 50s. He was said to have balding gray hair, was heavy-set and had a scruffy beard.

The vehicle was described as a silver and white older model pick-up truck with a cap on the back.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, is asked to call Detective Wittasek or Detective Berry at 440-884-1100.