Low-cost airline ‘Wow air’ announces it will now offer flights between Cleveland and Europe

CLEVELAND, Ohio — WOW Air has announced that it will expand services in North America with a new route from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Europe.

According to a press release, flights from Cleveland to Iceland will begin May 4, 2018, and can be purchased from $99 one-way, including taxes.

Fares to WOW air’s additional locations from the Midwest including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and more are also on sale and will start at $149.

“WOW brings low cost fares for leisure travelers who can fly to Iceland or continue on to the many other European destinations WOW has to offer,” said Airport Director Robert Kennedy. “The Cleveland market has responded favorably to low cost airlines like WOW air and we expect the response to them to be no different.”

In the addition to the launch of flights from Cleveland Hopkins in 2018, Wow air will also have new routes in Detroit, St. Louis and Cincinnati.

