Heartless Felons gang members sentenced to decades in prison for Tremont carjackings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Cleveland gang members have been sentenced to a total of more than 78 years in prison for their roles in several carjackings in Tremont.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Ohio, Kenneth Jackson Jr., 20, and Antowine Palmer, 24, were convicted earlier this year of an armed carjacking in July 2015.

Jackson was also convicted of carjacking a couple the following day. The jury found Jackson brandished a firearm in both attacks, while Palmer used a firearm in the first carjacking.

Jackson was sentenced to more than 64 years in prison. Palmer was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison. Palmer’s sentence will be served after he completes a seven-year prison sentence in state court for felonious assault. He also has a murder trial pending in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Tervon’tae Taylor, of Cleveland Heights, along with D’wan Dilliard, Jr., and Calvin Rembert, both of Cleveland, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in carjackings in and around Tremont in the summer of 2015.

According to evidence introduced in the week-long trial, Palmer and Jackson were members of the Heartless Felons street gang and were feuding with a different set of Heartless Felons. They planned to do a drive-by shooting aimed at members of the rival group, so they went to Tremont to steal a car so they’d be unrecognizable during the shooting.

Palmer, Jackson, Taylor and Rembert saw a man loading a GMC Denali early in the morning on July 25. They held a loaded gun to the victim’s head, pistol-whipped him and took his vehicle, wallet and cell phone. They used his credit cards to make a purchase at a WalMart.

Dillard was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison. Rembert was sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12 and faces a guideline range of up to 40 years in prison.

