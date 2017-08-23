Group fights Lakewood’s pit bull ban as family pushes to keep dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- A Lakewood family is fighting to keep their dog.

Charlie has sparked an outpouring of community support to stop breed-specific legislation. About 50 gathered in front of Lakewood City Hall on Wednesday before a hearing. The city will have its decision in the next three to five days.

The dog's family got the city's approval for Charlie. They were later told the dog was too much pit bull and he needed to be removed from the city.

Lakewood's pit bull ban started in 2008. The city said it was necessary because of the breed's vicious nature.

Charlie's owner said breed-specific legislation is unfair. They said there are many dogs that may be part pit bull that are loving family pets.