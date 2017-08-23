Flyers promoting group affiliated with KKK causing concern in Wooster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio-- Flyers promoting a KKK-affiliated group, known as the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire, recently began showing up in the city of Wooster.

Some of the flyers were posted in public places, and others were left on lawns and a park playground in plastic bags containing pieces of candy.

The president of the local chapter of the NAACP is among those who are concerned about the message being spread by the group.

John Clay told Fox 8, "It shot some fear through me because I actually thought about the fact that this is 2017. I didn't really think we'd be doing this again and have to continue to fight this battle."

Clay says he believes the flyers are a tool being used by the group to recruit new members in Wayne County. “I think it's sad that they have to continue on with something that's been going on for hundreds of years, and not trying to find better solutions than hating people; I think that people are just people," said Clay.

Wooster Police say they have not received any formal complaints about the flyers, but the city's police chief says he views the placement of the flyers on tree lawns, sidewalks or playgrounds as a violation of litter laws.

"If you see somebody throwing things in front yards, you need to call us and report it so we can get an officer there and if we can locate them and there's somebody to charge with the appropriate crime, then that's what we're going to do," said Chief Matt Fisher.

In response to the flyers and other recent events around the country, the NAACP and other organizations will be holding a community rally on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the Public Square in Wooster.

Among those taking part in the rally are political, religious and educational leaders. Their aim is to send a message to the East Coast Knights. "They tend to promote hate and anger towards each other and that's just something we as a community don't need; it's something we as a country don't need," said Chief Fisher.

John Clay added, "The idea is to hopefully get people together, to stand up and say 'hate is not welcome here.'"

Fox 8 News attempted to reach the East Coast Knights at the number listed on their flyers, but they have not returned our call.