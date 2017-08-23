FBI: Man asks about opening checking account, then robs Garfield Heights bank

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking to locate a man accused of robbing Huntington Bank on Turney Road in Garfield Heights on Wednesday.

The FBI says at just before 4 p.m., the man walked up to a teller and asked about opening a checking account.

He was asked to wait in the lobby. He then walked back up, and handed the teller a threatening demand note, indicating a bank robbery.

The teller complied. The suspect then took off. He’s described as about 5’10” and possibly in his mid-20s.

If you have information on this robbery, you’re asked to call Garfield Heights police or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating another bank robbery that happened on Wednesday. In this case, two men robbed the Ohio Teamsters Credit Union on Rockside Woods Boulevard in Independence.