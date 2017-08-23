Cleveland police union replaces nun’s stolen school supplies

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association is making sure that some good comes from an outrageous crime against a local nun.

On Thursday, a gunman carjacked a 71-year-old nun with St. Aloysius Parish outside her home on the city’s east side.

The gunman took off with her car that contained $300 in school supplies, the church basketball uniforms and track equipment.

On Wednesday, union president Steve Loomis and other CPPA officials took Sister Mary Jean shopping and replaced all the items that were stolen.

“It is the right thing to do,” Loomis said. “We wanted to make sure everything was replaced. We are so happy to be able to do it.”

Sister Mary Jean said she is extremely grateful.

More on this story here