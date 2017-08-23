Browns sign former Glenville, Ohio State player Christian Bryant

Jarius Wright #17 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against Christian Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the preseason game on September 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed defensive back Christian Bryant, the team announced on Wednesday.

The St. Louis Rams drafted him in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound safety logged five tackles over his 12 career games.

Bryant, a Cleveland native, attended Glenville High School and Ohio State University.

