Browns sign former Glenville, Ohio State player Christian Bryant

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed defensive back Christian Bryant, the team announced on Wednesday.

The St. Louis Rams drafted him in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound safety logged five tackles over his 12 career games.

Bryant, a Cleveland native, attended Glenville High School and Ohio State University.

