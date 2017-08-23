Browns announce DeShone Kizer as starter in Saturday’s preseason game against Tampa Bay

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson has announced that DeShone Kizer will be starting quarterback for the team’s third preseason game.

The Browns will take on Tampa Bay on Saturday.

In a statement released Wednesday, Jackson said:

“This morning, I informed our quarterbacks that DeShone will be our starter for the third preseason game against Tampa. He has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games. Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season. Much like DeShone, Brock, Cody and Kevin have worked extremely hard throughout training camp and have helped create a very supportive environment in our quarterback room. They’ve pushed each other, worked well together and we expect that to continue.”

Brock Osweiler started in the team’s first two preseason games. The Browns defeated both the Saints and the Giants.

