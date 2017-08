Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our next round of showers and storms will arrive today.

The Storm Prediction Center already has placed us in a “slight risk” for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Here is our day planner:

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we get closer.

Then, get ready for a big cool down later this week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

