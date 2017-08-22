Show Info: August 22, 2017
Olive Scene
We kicked off the show with a recipe calling for one of my favorite products!
www.theolivescene.com
The Wine Mill
Add this to your list of places to visit in Peninsula!
4964 Akron Cleveland Rd.
Peninsula, OH 44264
https://www.thewinemill.com/
Popsmith
Are you ready for dessert? We made ice pops with the help of Beth Knorr from Popsmith!
www.popsmith.com
Dr. Marc
What does your breath say about your health? Dr. Marc let us know this morning!
Bird’s Nest Furniture
Once all of the back-to-school shopping is done, it’s time to update your home! This is a fantastic warehous-type shop in Jackson Township with all sorts of treasures!
4718 Everhard Rd NW.
Canton, OH 44718
http://www.birdsnestfurniture.com
Cleveland Field Kitchen
It’s tomato season in northeast Ohio! Here to help you preserve your crop is Kelli Hanley Potts from Cleveland Field Kitchen!
Modern Retreat \ Exploring Slow Living Principles
Saturday, August 26th 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Affelder Cabin
9465 Kinsman Rd., Novelty
$165/person
http://www.clevelandfieldkitchen.com
Canary Travel
http://www.canarytravel.com
North American Demo Boat Show
It’s only August 22nd… Plenty of summer weather left, and your excuse to head to Sandusky this weekend! Bryan Ralston is from the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association.
August 24-27
Cedar Point
Sandusky
Tickets:
Adults $10.00
Adults 60+ $8.00
Children 12-under FREE
www.cedarpointboatshow.com