Rejecting rivals? NFL fandom may be dating deal breaker

Dating is serious business these days — but so is cheering for your favorite sports team.

And it turns out unless you’re cheering for the right team, it could be a deal breaker.

There are lines that fans won’t cross no matter how great the girl or guy is.

WeAreFanatics.com surveyed over 2,900 football fans to find out how team rivalries might affect their dating habits.

Baltimore Ravens fans were the most cautious — fifty percent said they won’t date Steelers fans.

The Browns ranked ninth on the list. About 35 percent of the fans surveyed said they won’t date a Steelers fan.

Read more here.