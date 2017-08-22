Police raid Lorain home, seize large animal sedative carfentanil

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department raided a home Tuesday morning and discovered 20 grams of a powerful animal sedative.

Anthony Coats, 29, was wanted of a warrant for trafficking in drugs. The narcotics unit and SWAT served a search warrant on East 26th Street in Lorain and arrested Coates.

Police said they found 20 grams of carfentanil and $835 in cash on the suspect. Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and is used to sedate elephants.

“An amount the size of a grain of salt can rapidly lead to an overdose or death,” Lorain police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Coates was taken to the Lorain City Jail.

Anonymous tips prompted the investigation. Lorain residents can report suspicious activity to the Lorain Narcotics Burea at 440-204-2018.