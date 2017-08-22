OSHP: 2 men fatally struck by car after driver falls asleep at the wheel

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were killed Tuesday evening when a driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and struck them while they were standing on the side the road.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 71 North near milepost 181.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a 2014 Toyota Camry traveled off the right side of the road and struck two men who were working on a disabled tractor-trailer.

The male driver of the Camry told troopers that he fell asleep at the wheel and did not realize that he had hit the men. He was treated for minor injuries by EMS, then released.

The two men, 44-year-old Steven Garceau, of Champlain New York, and 28-year-old Dennis McKenzie, Jr., of Polk, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the tractor-trailer the men had been working on was an oversize load, which was pulled well off the roadway with safety triangles behind the truck.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed as the accident remains under investigation.