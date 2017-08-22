Opposing team consoles pitcher following Little League World Series walk-off

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn.– The Little League World Series brings out the best in young players from around the globe.

There was a touching display of sportsmanship after Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic Monday night.

The Dominican Republic’s Edward Uceta gave up a triple, which secured the walk-off win for Venezuela. The young pitcher was heartbroken and fell to the ground near the mound.

That’s when a few coaches and players from the Venezuelan team broke away from their own celebration to comfort Edward.

“Edward has a big heart. It was sad,” Venezuela manager Alexander Ballesteros said. “It could have happened to anyone.”