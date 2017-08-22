Mom says school sent 4-year-old son home because his hair was too long

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — A mother in Texas is fighting back after she says her four-year-old son was sent home from school over the length of his hair.

KTRK reports that Jessica Oates’ son has never had his hair cut.

“It’s just part of his identity,” said Oates.

Oates learned of the school’s hair policies at school registration time. But she was told she’d need a letter citing a religious or cultural exception. Before writing one, she said her son made it through the first two days of school. Then Oates was told he couldn’t come back until his hair was cut.

The school policy clearly states the conditions for boys: above the eyes and ears and neck.

Oates said she tried putting her son’s hair in a bun, but it wasn’t acceptable.

She said his hair is who he is, and she won’t cut it.

“I don’t believe in it,” she said. “I will not cut his hair.”

The district said in a statement to KTRK:

“Our local elected board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the policy.”

