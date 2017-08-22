Mom dies after ‘laughing very hard,’ falling off deck while on vacation in Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A woman passed away after a tragic accident that happened while she was on vacation in Mexico with her daughter.

Sharon Regoli Ciferno, 50, of Pennsylvania, was sitting on a roof-top deck at a friend’s house in Mexico when it happened.

Her brother, David Regoli, told PennLive, his sister was sitting on a ledge that acted as a bench for people to sit on, but there was no back on it.

“She was sitting on the bench when she started laughing very hard and when she put her head back she lost her balance and fell back,” Regoli told PennLive.

His sister suffered injuries to her body and brain. David also told PennLive that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Sharon passed away after treatment in San Diego.

David posted on Facebook:

“She died very peacefully with her husband John and her children as well as my parents and me holding her hands and praying over her. Now we need prayers of strength to come to grips with our loss. Through her generous gift of life, at least 5 people will have the opportunity to live on with some of her organs.”

According to Sharon’s obituary, she was a “devoted mother and lifelong school teacher.” Her deepest joys were her two teenage children, her husband, and all of the students she taught during her 28 years with the Burrell School District in Pennsylvania.