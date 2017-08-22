Missing: Anna Durfee

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Anna Durfee, 16, was last seen Aug. 3 on West 25th Street.

She was wearing a gray shirt, gray sweat pants and no shoes.

She has scars on both of her arms.

She is 5'4" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

